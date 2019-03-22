Former Wallaby backs plan to remove South Africa from Super Rugby

Former Wallaby Drew Mitchell has backed a radical change to the Super Rugby competition that would remove South Africa and include teams from Japan, Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio he said, “I think that’s what needs to happen, unfortunately at the moment a lot of the broadcast money comes from South Africa because of the UK and European nations.

“From a product point of view, we need something that’s going to challenge the likes of the NRL, the AFL and at the moment the current format of the Super Rugby doesn’t do that,” he said.

“I don’t know too many people that would get up through the night and watch their teams live when they go to play in South Africa or in Argentina when it’s played at one or three in the morning.”

The former Wallabies flyer thought it was crucial to put Australia first, “We’ve got to be a little bit selfish.

“Whilst it’s admirable to try and help develop other nations, we’re not in a position at the moment to put everyone’s interests before our own.

“We’re in a position where we need to get rugby back to being one of the strong games in our country, it’s time we started being a little bit selfish on that front.”

