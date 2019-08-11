Four-star Manchester United smash Chelsea on opening weekend

Manchester United have got their season off to a perfect starting, smashing Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford made no mistake from the penalty spot within the first 20 minutes but it was in the second 45 that United took the game away from Chelsea.

In his first match as manager for the Blues, Frank Lampard’s men were no match for the Red Devils.

Goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford within three second-half minutes put the result to bed.

But the story of the afternoon belonged to Daniel James, who scored just eight minutes into his Manchester United debut.

The 21-year old moved from Swansea during the off-season.

In other results overnight, Arsenal beat Newcastle 1-0 while Leicester and Wolves played out a 0-0 draw.

Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images