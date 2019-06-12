Four-time Tour de France champion ‘not in great shape’ after high-speed crash
Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome is in intensive care after a high-speed crash overnight.
Froome reportedly was trying to blow his nose while riding but hit a wall when a gust of wind caught his front wheel.
Tean Ineos principal Dave Brailsford said the 34-year-old was “not in great shape” after crash while riding at 54 km/h.
“There are crashes and bad crashes and this was a bad crash,” he told BBC Sport.
“We have had a look at his data, he went from 54km/h to a dead stop.
“Instead of channelling his efforts into the Tour, he will have to channel everything he has got into his recovery,”
Froome suffered a fractured right femur, a broken hip, a fractured elbow and fractured ribs and lost consciousness in the incident.