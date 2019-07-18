Freddy Fittler sends a message to the Queensland poachers

Sydney Roosters star Luke Keary has reportedly found himself at the centre of a State of Origin tug of war. The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that the Maroons are trying to poach the NSW halves prospect.

Keary is the latest in a long list of players that have found themselves controversially playing for the wrong state.

NSW coach Brad Fittler spoke to the boys on the Maquarie Sports Radio breakfast show this morning and when asked his thoughts on the poaching rumours gave a very blunt response.

“You took Greg (Inglis), you’re not going to get Luke,” said Fittler

Fittler was referring to the most controversial poaching in Origin history, that of Greg Inglis. Inglis was born and raised in the NSW town of Macksville before going on to represent Queensland in 32 State of Origins, scoring a record 18 tries and winning 10 series.

Keary has pledged his allegiance to NSW.

Click PLAY to hear how it unfolded