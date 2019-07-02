‘Freddy will work it out’: Maloney’s confidence in Blues brains trust

The 2019 State of Origin series will be decided at ANZ stadium in just over a week’s time and Blues playmaker James Maloney, whose efforts in Game II were instrumental in the Blues’ commanding victory, is acutely aware of what’s at stake.

“As a New South Welshman, to run out in front of 80,000 Blues supporters, there’s nothing like it,” Maloney tells Clinton Maynard and Jamie Soward on Macquarie Sports Radio.

For the Blues to clinch the series, and the Bookies believe they will, they must overcome a notable trend by winning the decider, an area where Queensland have the edge.

“New South Wales’ record in deciders over the years is far inferior to Queensland, so that’s something we really need to address, I don’t think over an extended period of time that that becomes a coincidence so there’s obviously something that Queensland are doing better in deciders than we are, so we’ve got a big ask for two weeks to make sure we change that,” Maloney said.

Maloney’s Blues and Panthers halves partner Nathan Cleary is hoping for a miraculous recovery from the ankle injury which saw him miss the second half of Game II and the 33-year-old stalwart says Cleary is throwing everything – including the kitchen sink – at his rehabilitation.

“I think he’s going to have a trot today and see how he feels, hopefully by Thursday he’ll be there and be right to do the whole preparation with us, if not, I’m sure Freddy has been through all of the scenarios and have worked out how to play it all,

“I’m sure Freddy will work it out,” he said.

Be it through injury or form, the Blues made sweeping changes to their side after losing the opening match and now it’s Queensland’s turn to swing the axe and fiddle with combinations.

Kalyn Ponga’s calf injury has ruled him out of Game III and Maloney knows how he would solve the problem of who to play at fullback – not that he cares.

“I think you’d probably put Corey Norman at fullback, it’d probably keep the rest of the side settled but you never know what they’re going to do,

“To be honest, it doesn’t really affect us, we don’t really care, we’ll work out whatever we need to do with whoever is there and make sure we go out and get the right result.”

IMAGE CREDIT: Paul Kane – Getty Images