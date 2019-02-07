Freedman: “I don’t think we’ve heard the last of the Darren Weir case”

Hall of Fame trainer Lee Freedman says he has no sympathy for Darren Weir.

Freedman said the allegations against the trainer were the worst kept secret in racing and believes we haven’t heard the last of the case.

Freedman told Macquarie Sports Radio, “I think it was probably the worst kept secret in racing, everyone thought that something was going on there.”

“I don’t think we’ve heard the last of the Darren Weir case, that’s my mail,” he said.

“I can’t really have any sympathy for someone who deliberately set out to do that sort of stuff.”

Darren Weir was banned for four years by the Racing Appeals and Disciplinary Board on Wednesday.

He opted not to fight any of the charges, which included the possession of three banned ‘jiggers’ used to shock horses into running faster.

Police raided his stables last week, reportedly finding a firearm and small amounts of cocaine at his property.

