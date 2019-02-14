FULL DRAW: Australia learn Davis Cup finals fate

Australia will face off against Colombia and Belgium in the group stages of the Davis Cup finals.

The revamped competition will take play between November 18 and 24 in Madrid, with the traditional home and away format scrapped last year in favour of a truncated 18-team showpiece.

The six group winners as well as the best two second-placed teams will qualify for the knockout phase.

Ties will consist of two singles match and a double rubber.

Led by captain Lleyton Hewitt and spearheaded by Alex de Minaur and John Millman, Australia recently qualified for the finals with a comprehensive 4-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in Adelaide.

FULL DRAW

Group A: France, Serbia, Japan

Group B: Croatia, Spain, Russia

Group C: Argentina, Germany, Chile

Group D: Belgium, Australia, Colombia

Group E: Britain, Kazakhstan, Netherlands

Group F: United States, Italy, Canada