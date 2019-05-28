Gallen confident about NSW despite ‘unbelievable’ Queensland side

Former NSW captain Paul Gallen is tipping the Blues to make it two series wins against Queensland in a row.

Both coaches have named their squads ahead of the much-anticipated opener at Suncorp Stadium next Wednesday.

Gallen told Macquarie Sports Radio he expects the upcoming Origin series lives up to all expectation.

“There was no doubt in my mind that the Blues would get the job done (last year),” he said.

“I look at their side this year and I’m just as confident but then I look at Queensland and they’ve got a great side.

“Their starting 13 in unbelievable.

“It’s going to be a cracking series and go down to the wire.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio