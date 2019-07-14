Garth Brennan sacked by the Gold Coast Titans

The Gold Coast Titans and head coach Garth Brennan have parted ways, effective immediately.

Titans assistant coaches will assume Brennan’s duties with assistance to be provided by Mal Meninga.

The club will take their time and do their due diligence in their search for a replacement head coach.

An official announcement from the club is expected to be made shortly.

Brennan is the second coaching casualty for the 2019 season after Shane Flannagan parted ways with Cronulla, and the seventh coach to leave his club within the last 12 months.

Meninga was due to present a mid-season internal review at a board meeting on Monday morning but it is understood that Brennan and the club have agreed to what many saw as an inevitability.

More to come.