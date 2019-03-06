Garth Brennan’s message to misbehaving players

Gold Coast Titans coach Garth Brennan has called on NRL players to curb their off-field behaviour or risk damaging the league’s brand.

Penrith Panthers’ Tyrone May was stood down on Tuesday after being arrested for allegedly distributing explicit videos without consent.

It follows a league-wide crackdown on player behaviour after an off-season where multiple players have found themselves in the headlines for unsavoury off-field incidents.

Brennan told Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast it was time for players to start acting appropriately.

“Our players need to grow up,” he said.

“They’re in a privileged position of being able to do what they do and the respect for women needs to improve.

“Some of the images we’ve seen isn’t the (right) way to anyone but especially females.

“There’s some really good people down at Penrith that will lead themselves out of the hole they’re in and hopefully the game will be better going forward.

Brennan told Mark Levy and Mark Riddell he’s re-inforced the message to his players about their responisbility of upholding community standards.

“I have reminded them about how much the Gold Coast Titans brand means,” he said.

“They’ve got to understand that we’ve got an obligation to fans, members and sponsors as well as the overall NRL brand.

“At the end of the day, these are young men and not little boys. They know what’s right and wrong.”

