Garth Tander is undoubtedly one of the best Supercars drivers.

This year he’ll be racing with the Red Bull Holden team and will partner Shane van Gisbergen, having signed a two-year deal with Triple Eight.

But earlier this week, he tried his hand at being a mechanic, getting his hands dirty to help with a mate’s Porsche.

He joined Weekend Afternoons’ Clinton Maynard and Sam Stove to explain.

