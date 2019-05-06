Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Gary Ablett suspended by the Match Review Officer

8 hours ago
3AW FOOTBALL
Football Featured

Gary Ablett has been suspended for the first time in his career.

The champion midfielder has been offered a one-game ban for a high hit on Dylan Shiel.

The incident was graded by Match Review Officer Michael Christian as intentional conduct with low impact to the head.

Geelong faces North Melbourne this week.

Ablett, a two-time Brownlow medallist, has never been suspended in his glittering 328-game career.

“My information is he will appeal on one main ground in that they believe it was careless, not intentional,” Sportsday newsbreaker Tom Morris said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

3AW FOOTBALL
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83