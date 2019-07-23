Gavin Robertson’s cancer fight: “The next four weeks will be the hardest”

Former Australian off-spinner Gavin Robertson has opened up on his battle with brain cancer.

Speaking to David Morrow and Mat Thompson on Macquarie Sports Radio, Robertson gave an update on his condition.

“I’ve just finished six weeks of treatment, the next four weeks will be the hardest trying to rebuild again,” he said.

“From a radiation and chemotherapy perspective it takes a lot out of you.

“If I’m a V8 right now I’m running on about half a cylinder.

“I still tried to walk this morning, do some weights and jump into the cold water. I might be buggered, but I’m probably a per cent better. What if in a hundred days I can be a hundred per cent better? Or that’s the aim, just to get your strength back”.

The former cricketer was philosophical about the battle ahead, even quipping that he thinks it serves him well that he was an off-spinner and not “freakishly talented”.

He compared his situation to one he’s faced on the cricketing field before.

“I’m used to getting hit out of the ground and you’ve got to get the ball back and try and go again. It’s probably not too different from this,” he joked.

“I do remember in Bangalore being brought on by Mark Taylor with 11 minutes to go before lunch.

“I went to lunch that day 0/33 and I just see it as the same lunch at the moment, that’s the way I’m treating it, try and come back and try and get some wickets.

“I have no understanding of the future so you just go day by day, week by week, month by month, year by year.”

He also spoke about the day he was completely blindsided by the news that anything was seriously wrong and that he needed surgery immediately.

“I was in Melbourne after the Giants were beaten by Hawthorn at the MCG and I was on my way to the Richmond Football Club and he (friend and brain surgeon Dr Charlie Teo) called and said drive to the airport now and we’ll take this thing out.”

Steve Waugh then collected Robertson from Sydney airport and brought him to Dr Teo.

“It was a pretty surreal five hours.”

The statistics around brain cancer make for stark reading.

Around 1 person is diagnosed with brain cancer every 5 hours in Australia alone with 1200 Aussies dying every year from this terrible disease.

It kills more kids than any other disease.

It kills more Aussies under 40 than any other cancer.

Survival rates have only increased 1% in 30 years.

8 out of 10 people diagnosed with brain cancer will die within 5 years.

With this week being the beanies for brain cancer round in the NRL, we encourage everyone to go to https://beanie.markhughesfoundation.com.au/ and buy a beanie to raise money for brain cancer research.

Click PLAY below to listen to the interview with Gavin Robertson and Mark Hughes – former NRL player, brain cancer sufferer and founder of the Mark Hughes Foundation.