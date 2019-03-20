Gaze: Andrew Bogut deserves ‘full credit’ for successful return to Golden State

Former Sydney Kings coach Andrew Gaze says Andrew Bogut deserves “full credit” for making a successful return to Golden State.

Bogut started in his first game back with the Warriors on Tuesday against Patty Mills’ San Antonio and it took just nine seconds for him to make an immediate impact – linking up with star guard Steph Curry to slam through an alley-oop.

The seven-foot centre had seven points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes of action in the Warriors six-point loss to the Spurs.

B💥GUT is 🔙 in the NBA like he never left 😱@andrewbogut handing out posters to celebrate his @warriors return because he’s a good guy like that #NBL19 pic.twitter.com/A98fZ5Zvuy — NBL (@NBL) March 19, 2019

He backed it up again today against Minnesota with two points, six rebounds and three assists in 13 minutes as Golden State defeated the Timberwolves by 10 points.

Gaze says it’s great to see Bogut making an instant impact for the NBA powerhouse.

“They haven’t hesitated on pulling the trigger on the big fella and getting him involved in the action,” Gaze said.

“To me it’s a bit of a surprise to think that you haven’t been with the group for a long time and you’re straight into the starting line up.

“I think that’s full credit to Bogues.

“And I think the fact that he’s been with the organisation for many years prior to that, albeit a couple of years ago has filled the confidence of Steve Kerr and his coaching staff to say he’s mature enough, he knows our system well enough, we can throw him straight into the starting line up which is incredible.

“He keeps himself in pristine condition, they wouldn’t have just done that without seeing evidence of what he’s done recently.”

With starting centre DeMarcus Cousins currently out injured with an ankle injury, Bogut has become an integral element of Golden State’s quest to make it four championships in five years.

Golden State are currently on top of the Western Conference with a 48-22 winning record.

Bogut played in all 30 games with the Sydney Kings in the NBL and averaged 11.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.7 blocks.

He was also named the competition’s MVP.

