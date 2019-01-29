Gaze: ‘Anything but a championship series, an unsuccessful year’

Sydney Kings coach Andrew Gaze says an exit before the grand final series of this year’s NBL season would be an “unsuccessful year” for the powerhouse franchise.

It comes after the Kings put in one of their worst performances in their history – kept to just 68 points against Perth – the lowest under Gaze’s tenure.

Sydney only managed a 37 percent shooting percentage from the field in the 20-point loss.

It’s been an inconsistent few weeks for the violet crumbles who have stumbled against the likes of Illawarra, Adelaide and Perth in recent time, while it’s also a far cry from the team which went on a five-game winning streak earlier this season.

But Gaze said the franchise doesn’t have time for mass changes.

“We touched a little bit on the problems against Perth, but it really depends on the stage of the season you’re at and how you will respond to a game like that,” Gaze said.

“At this stage of the season, we don’t have a lot of time to implement massive changes.

“You’ve got to acknowledge it, you learn from it and you say well here’s a way we can prevent it from happening again.

“Hopefully from the work we do on the court and also in the mind and showing the tape and going through other avenues to educate the guys on how we want to play, we can put in a better performance next week.”

With the Kings about to face a double-header against the Bullets this weekend, a pair of wins will go a long way to locking up a finals position.

If the Kings do make the final, it will be for the first time since 2013, but Gaze said anything but competing in the grand final series won’t be good enough with their star-studded line up.

“I think you’ve got to be objective about it, regardless of what I dish up to you, the reality of it is if we don’t make the championship game and contend for a title then it’s been an unsuccessful year,” Gaze said.

“I wouldn’t say it’s been a failure, but I would say it’s been unsuccessful if we don’t get to that stage.”

Sydney are currently third on the ladder behind Melbourne United and the Wildcats.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full hour with Andrew Gaze below.