Gaze defends Simmons over ‘harsh’ camp fee criticism

Basketball legend Andrew Gaze has explained why Ben Simmons opted to charge $200 for his training camps.

Australia’s highest-paid athlete charged $200 for kids aged between 7-18 to take part in a coaching camp while he’s back in the country.

But Gaze told Macquarie Sports Radio the criticism was “harsh”, saying Simmons would have other motives besides money to conduct the event.

“People will think I”m a basketball person sticking up for a basketball guy but there;s a lot of expenses that goes in it,” he said.

“Those expenses go to employing other coaches, finding a venue and getting people to and from the camp.

“I don’t think he personally would see that $200, he’s not doing it because there is $200 is coming back.

“I’m not so sure this is something we should be going too hard on him on.”

Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images