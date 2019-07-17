Gaze supports ‘unique’ Simmons Boomers backflip

The decision from Ben Simmons to withdraw as a Boomer in the upcoming FIBA World Cup has come as a surprise to Australian basketball fans across the nation.

His recent five year, $241.6 million AUD contract with the Philadelphia 76ers is the largest sporting contract signed by an Australian ever, showing his talent and ceiling are near limitless.

“Since he started playing high school basketball in the United States there was talks of his potential being of the ilk of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant,” states Australian basketball legend Andrew Gaze.

“It’s fair to say that he’s going to be considered in that top real elite of the NBA and world basketball if he’s not there already.”

The 22-year-old from Fitzroy averaged 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 7.7 assists in the 2018-19 season in the NBA.

“The reason we are talking about $240 million Australian dollars is because he is so unique,” Gaze said.

“He’s not unique just to the Australian program he’s unique to the world.”

Simmons will wear a Boomers jersey in the exhibition matches meaning locals will be able to see him in action mid-late August, where a best-case scenario will see him play 4 matches in total against Team USA and Team Canada in the green and gold.

Image credit: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

