Gazey gets flashback from Ryan James stage fright

Ryan James, an Indigenous player and the Gold Coast Titan’s star forward had the honour of delivering the Welcome to Country for the NRL Grand Final last night.

Unfortunately for James, a dose of stage fright meant he lost his place and was left awkwardly smiling after admitting simply “I’m lost”.

It made for slightly awkward viewing but Andrew Gaze felt for James explaining how the moment gave him flashbacks of when he had a similar experience in front of 100,000 people at the MCG.

Gazey was tasked with giving thanks to the volunteers during the closing ceremony of the 2006 Commonwealth Games but admitted that he completely forgot his lines and had to resort to freestyling some remarks in front of the huge crowd.

