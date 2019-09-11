Geelong football boss Simon Lloyd provides update on pursuit for another ruckman

Geelong football boss Simon Lloyd is refusing to rule out targeting another ruckman in the upcoming trade period.

After reportedly making a big play for North Melbourne’s Todd Goldstein, the 32-year-old ruck opted to re-sign with the club on Thursday until at least the end of 2022.

Lloyd told Macquraie Sports Radio they were keen on getting the best out of their current ruck stocks but would still look at what’s available.

“At the moment, we’ve got Zac Smith, Rhys Stanley, Esava Ratugolea is a young up and coming ruckman,” he said.

“We’ve also Mark Blicvas, Ryan Abbott and Darcy Fort so we’ve got some depth there but we’ve got some great depth there.

“But also we’ve got to focus on getting the best out of our current talent and continue to look at what’s around.”

(Image: Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)