Geoff ‘Henry’ Lawson backs Cummins as Test Captain

Former Australian fast bowler Geoff ‘Henry’ Lawson has backed Pat Cummins to take over the Test captaincy of Australia following the Ashes.

It has been suggested that after being a steadying hand in the wake of Sandpaper-gate, Australia could bring in Alex Carey as a keeper-batsman following the Ashes which would necessitate the search for a new Test skipper.

Speaking with David Morrow and Mat Thompson on Macquarie Sports Radio, Lawson backed the Penrith quick.

“A lot of things will come out of this Ashes and the captaincy is one of those,” Lawson said.

“You never underrate people like Pat Cummins, they can take on extra responsibility and do whatever they’ve got to do.

“The time he had away from the game he went and got a University degree. He’s a qualified guy, he’s a thoughtful man.

“He’s got the experience, he’s suffered those hardships, he’s been through tough times, he understands all the aspects of the game and the mental toughness that goes into it.

“Don’t underplay that sort of life experience that helps you be the captain of your national cricket side.”

Lawson, a fast bowler himself who captained New South Wales with distinction, admitted it isn’t common to have a quick as captain of a cricket team but says it can work.

“The main reason bowlers don’t get to be captains is they’re injured more often so they are out of the game and you don’t get continuity. That is one of the major reasons,” Lawson said.

“However Bob Willis was a long term captain of England as a fast bowler. Lots of fast bowling all-rounders have been captain – whether that’s Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Richard Hadlee, Kapil Dev.”

