Geoff Lawson brands England ‘a little bit arrogant’ under pressure to make the semis

As much as we love seeing Australia win, there’s a small part of every hot-blooded Aussie cricket fan which loves seeing England lose more.

“It’s been a delicious twist in the tale with England losing a couple of games,” Geoff ‘Henry’ Lawson tells David Morrow and Mathew Thompson on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“They were acting a little bit arrogant with the on and off-field stuff and thought they’d cruise through to the semis, they were playing at home, favourites for the world cup – and now they find themselves under extreme pressure, they do have to win against a couple of good sides,

“If England don’t make the semis, or even lost a semi-final in the world cup, that takes a lot of wind out of their sails for the Ashes which only start a couple of weeks after,” he said.

