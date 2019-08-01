Geoff Lawson: ‘I cannot believe the talk of leaving Starc out’

Former Australian fast bowler Geoff Lawson has labelled the reported omission of Mitchell Starc from Australia’s first Ashes Test lineup as further evidence of Australian selectors going for “conservative options”.

Speaking to David Morrow and Mat Thompson on Macquarie Sports Radio, he said: “I cannot believe the talk of leaving Starc out.”

“They’ve got this Duke ball that’s going to swing a lot. He is the King of Swing. Whether it’s new ball or reverse swing he’s so dangerous.”

James Pattinson has been confirmed as a starter alongside Pat Cummins, which leaves only one more pace bowling spot for either Starc, Josh Hazlewood or Peter Siddle.

There have been reports that Siddle’s consistency will be preferred with concerns over Starc’s profligacy.

However Lawson, who took 97 Ashes wickets in 21 Tests against England, was adamant the Australian side needs Starc.

“[England’s] top order’s averages against left handed bowling are worse than against right handed bowling. So your match ups tell you you should go left handed and you’re talking about a guy who bowls it rapidly and swings it late,” Lawson said.

“Peter Siddle, he’s your hard working guy. He’s got the line and the length and he’ll wear you out.

“I just don’t think this is going to be a wear you out series. I think it’s going to be a strike bowlers series.

“I can’t see how you’re going to slot him (Siddle) into that side if you want to take the 20 wickets.

“The talk of Starc being out, to me it just shows the conservatism and how often these Australian selectors and Justin Langer go for conservative options rather than going for attacking options.

“Like they did in the World Cup. They got that side wrong with about three conservative selections and it cost them.”

