Geoff Lawson says Australia is ‘playing with fire’ if Warner doesn’t open

Usman Khawaja, prior to copping an Andre Russell beamer to the jaw, opened the batting with Aaron Finch in Australia’s third last ICC Cricket World Cup warmup match.

With opportunities to test alternate opening pairings quickly running out, many are wondering whether this is a sign that Justin Langer intends on playing David Warner at number 3.

“I think taking Warner away from opening is absolutely playing with fire, he’s just been so, so successful in that position,” former Test fast bowler Geoff ‘Henry’ Lawson told David Morrow and Mat Thompson on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“Usman can do the job, no doubt about that and he’s been in pretty good nick himself but when you’ve got a dynamic right and left-handed combination at the top in Finch and Warner, that’s Warner’s spot.

“You’ve got to get away to a good start and just think Warner opening is the way to go.”

Australia comfortably defeated the West Indies and now have only two warm-up matches remaining, one against England and another against Sri Lanka.

Lawson says whoever opens the batting in the two remaining matches will be the pairing for the World Cup.

“If they keep Khawaja at 1 or 2 for these games, well that’s the way it’s going to be,

“If they sign Warner back up to open, that might be the go,

“You don’t want to muck around with this too much, the World Cup is only about 10 days away.”

