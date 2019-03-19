Geoff Toovey’s strong stance on NRL expansion

Former NRL star Geoff Toovey is in full support of the potential for NRL expansion, even suggesting that across the Tasman is the way to go.

It’s been an ongoing debate in recent years, however it came to a head last night when NRL CEO Todd Greenberg told 100% Footy relocation or expansion could be on the cards to grow the game.

The Gold Coast Titans were the last team to enter the NRL in 2007 and have made three finals appearances since.

Toovey says he’s been a fan of the concept for a long time.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Toovey said.

“I’ve been harping on it for several years.

“You talk about growing the base of the game as Todd just said it’s a great way to start.”

Toovey himself was involved in the merger of the Northern Eagles which saw North Sydney and Manly come together before folding in the early 2000s.

With Perth and Brisbane on the radar as potential areas for a new team, the 49-year-old says he’d like to see another team in New Zealand.

“Without a doubt (there’s enough talent for 18 teams),” Toovey said.

“You can’t have a State of Origin team within your club, you have to grow the game by letting those kids and those guys coming through (have) an opportunity to play First Grade and show their talent.

“The ideal situation to do that in is over in New Zealand.

“Another team in New Zealand would grow the player base at junior level exponentially I believe over there.”

The former Sea Eagles coach also warned of relocating an existing club suggesting fans won’t get behind it.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.