George Bailey backs Tim Paine for big Australian summer

Australian and Tasmanian cricketer George Bailey believes Tigers teammate and Australian captain Tim Paine is set for a big Australian summer.

Paine who has led Australia out of one of their darkest periods in Australian cricket most recently helped the national team retain the Ashes over England earlier this year.

Since then, the 34-year-old has turned out for Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield where he scored his first First-Class century (121) since 2006 against Western Australia in the tournament opener earlier this month.

Bailey told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime Paine and Australia are in a good position for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan and against New Zealand.

“He looked in as good us touch as I’ve ever seen,” Bailey said.

“It looked like he had plenty of time and that’s a pretty strong WA attack over there as well led by Jhye Richardson so that’s great.

“Painey came back from a huge English summer for the Australian team, came back and had hardly picked up a bat, which I know a lot of the Australian guys hadn’t before that first Shield game.

“Given the standard of that Ashes contest, he took a lot of confidence out of the fact that he competed really well over there.

“He’s going to have a really good summer, he’s in a really good head space and he and Justin (Langer) have worked really hard with that team.

“They’ve got a really strong group and I guess the leadership of the team is looking right where it needs to be and this summer is a great opportunity to really consolidate and nail a few wins together.”

The current Australian captain has played 26 Tests and scored 1164 runs at an average of 31.45, while he also has 112 dismissals behind the stumps.

Australia play Pakistan in their first home Test beginning on November 21 at the Gabba.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images.