Get race-day ready for the 66th Macau Grand Prix!

Celebrate this year’s world-famous motorsport competition with an extra special racing experience…

Rev up for Macau GP 2019!

Gather your pit crew – it’s time to get your holiday planning off to a racing start. The Macau Grand Prix is revving onto the streets of the cosmopolitan city for the 66th successive year. With its vibrant East-meets-West culture, the special administrative region of China provides a stunning backdrop for the only street racing event in the world to host both car and motor cycle races. Drivers will tackle a host of fast straights and tight corners, reaching sensational speeds of up to 275 kmph on one of the sport’s most demanding courses. The highlight of the four-day event is the Formula Three Grand Prix, which has been won by many famous names, including David Coulthard, Ralf Schumacher and Australian motor racing great, Kevin Bartlett.

The inside track with Aussie legend Kevin Bartlett

This year, there’s the opportunity to shift your Macau GP experience into top gear with an extra special trip organised by Helen Wong’s Tours. A group of lucky motoring enthusiasts and their partners will be hosted trackside by Aussie motor racing legend, Kevin Bartlett, marking the 50th anniversary of his triumphant 1969 Macau Grand Prix win. Named one of Australia’s greatest race drivers by Wheels magazine, KB has a including the Australian Drivers’ Championship in 1968 and 1969 and the prestigious Bathurst 1000 title in 1974. On this seven-day trip, KB will escort the group to the circuit to reveal all the insider racing secrets from his first-hand experience in the driving seat. Motor sport fans are guaranteed to be gripped by fascinating stories and anecdotes from KB’s illustrious 32-year racing career. Places are strictly limited on this exclusive tour and racing fans are encouraged to secure their places without delay to avoid disappointment.

So much to Macao

The four-day Grand Prix event sees Macao’s streets rev to life. But breath-taking excitement and colourful thrills aren’t unusual in this former Portuguese trading post. Away from the thrills of the race track, you can immerse yourself in the vibrant blend of cultures Macao is famous for. Situated around an hour by ferry from Hong Kong and a four-hour flight from Beijing, the unique city has a fascinating rich colonial history. European architecture and cuisine seamlessly blend with Chinese tradition and heritage. From history to art, world-class festivals and cosmopolitan shopping opportunities, there’s something special to be discovered at every turn in this exotic destination, no matter what time of year you chose to visit.

An essential pit-stop for foodies

It’s not just the motor racing and the vibrant culture that are world-class in Macao. The food scene is too! A UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, traditional Macanese recipes are thought to be the world’s first fusion food for combining European, African and Chinese flavours from the region’s colonial past. With all tastes and budgets catered for, you can explore traditional street-food stalls, sample sweet Portuguese custard tarts and spicy African chicken in homestyle restaurants or devour dishes by top chefs in some of the world’s best restaurants.

For more information about Macao head to www.visitmacao.com.au or why not contact Helen Wong’s Tours www.helenwongstours.com to find more out about the Kevin Bartlett Macau GP experience and other packages available for this not to be missed holiday experience.