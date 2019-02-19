‘Get them out of the sport’ Sport Australia CEO on NRL player behaviour

Sport Australia CEO Kate Palmer has called for NRL players that have damaged the reputation of the sport to stand aside.

Palmer told Macquarie Sports Radio, “It was interesting reading the AOC position on this which means if you have been charged with an offence or have created major issues for the sport, in terms of its reputation, you should stand aside.”

“For me, I know it’s a tough thing and the NRL’s got to make their own decision and they have a policy at the moment that they’re reviewing.

“But it’s unacceptable, get them out of the sport, as soon as they do that these athletes will know that sort of behaviour is damaging not only the NRL but it’s damaging the reputation of sport globally,” she said.

A meeting of the ARL Commission on February 28 will examine potential avenues of approach to deal with the string of scandals that have plagued the game over summer.

Palmer joined David Morrow and Mat Thompson

