Giants board member feels Greene suspension was ‘pre-determined’

GWS Giants board member Jimmy Bartel feels the outcome of Toby Greene’s one-week suspension was ‘pre-determined’.

Greene won’t play in Saturday’s preliminary final against Collingwood after being unsuccessful in overturning his one-match ban at the AFL’s appeal board on Thursday night.

“I’m a little bit stunned and disappointed, to be honest,” Bartel told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I know I’m biased and I’ll declare my conflict here but of course I’m upset by the result, we put together two fantastic cases and we had multiple sources and I think that’s the bit where we’re scratching our head a bit.

“Not once but twice Lachie Neale’s testimonial evidence was discredited and this is probably at worst a bloke who is going to be on the podium for the Brownlow on Monday night for the best and fairest player.

“Chris Fagan’s evidence, thrown out the door. Brisbane Lions doctor’s evidence, throw out the door and the footage of Lachie Neale rubbing his nose thrown out the door.

“It just felt like the result was pre-determined all week and that’s what we’ve got to deal with.

“It’s a bit of the Toby Greene factor and I think we all take that into account.”

(Image: Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)