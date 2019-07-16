Macquarie Sports Radio
  • Giants midfielder Tomlinson ‘confident’ in..

Giants midfielder Tomlinson ‘confident’ in team’s form

19 mins ago
James Willis
GWS Giants star midfielder Adam Tomlinson sees positives in his side’s form, despite an away loss to the Richmond Tigers 94-67.

“A lot of teams have gone through form slumps, and luckily we’ve been able to play better footy over the weekend although we did lose,” states Tomlinson on Halftime with James Willis.

“We trust the boys and we have been a little unlucky in getting some injuries but at the same time we still back all our players to play really good footy.

“We’ll be able to bounce back.”

The Giants may have three straight losses but still see themselves in a tight table battle in sixth with fifth through tenth being a win either side of the Giants.

“We still have a lot of confidence in the rest of the season.”

Image Credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Click PLAY to hear more:

