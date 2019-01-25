“Girls, coaches were crying” over Stajcic sacking: Matildas assistant Nahuel Arrarte speaks out

In an exclusive one-on-one interview, former Matildas assistant coach Nahuel Arrarte, who resigned in the wake of head coach Alen Stajcic’s sacking, opens up on the events of the past week.

He explains his experience working alongside Stajcic, how colleagues learned of the news and how he feels the team will move on in the post-Stajcic era.

The FFA has been contacted for comment.

