“Girls, coaches were crying” over Stajcic sacking: Matildas assistant Nahuel Arrarte speaks out

18 mins ago
Cam Reddin
In an exclusive one-on-one interview, former Matildas assistant coach Nahuel Arrarte, who resigned in the wake of head coach Alen Stajcic’s sacking, opens up on the events of the past week.

He explains his experience working alongside Stajcic, how colleagues learned of the news and how he feels the team will move on in the post-Stajcic era.

The FFA has been contacted for comment.

Click below to hear the full interview and listen to the Weekend Warm-Up with Cam Reddin – 4.00am-7.00am Saturday and Sunday mornings

