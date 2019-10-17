Glenn Lazarus slams NRL’s inability to make the right decisions

Rugby league legend Glenn Lazarus has slammed the NRL’s inability to make the right decisions in the wake of the decision to keep the NRL grand final in Sydney until 2046.

On Wednesday, NRL CEO Todd Greenberg confirmed the 2020 and 2021 deciders will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground with the 2022 finale to take place at the newly renovated Allianz Stadium.

The Grand Final will then return to its traditional home, ANZ Stadium in 2023, following the $810 million rebuild of the Homebush precinct.

It means there will be approximately 30,000 fans less attending the most important game of the season at what is traditionally not a modern rugby league ground, leaving a number of former players, experts and fans unhappy with the decision.

Lazarus told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime he believes the game missed an opportunity to take the showpiece event up north.

“I’m obviously very disappointed for Queenslanders and particularly rugby league fans of all types in Queensland,” Lazarus said.

“The thing that really frustrates me is every time I hear a decision that’s been made by the NRL, it’s just not the right one.

“It’s a reflection of how the game is being run at the highest level I’ve got to say.

“Giving Queensland a grand final, a game at Suncorp Stadium was the right thing to do, but Todd Greenberg and the NRL decided to keep it in Sydney and not give Queensland a thank you or a token of their appreciation for the wonderful support they give not only the Broncos but also the NRL in general.

“I mean they have a State of Origin here and it’s sold out, they have Test matches here with massive crowds, it’s just the right thing to do.

“Unfortunately money talks and I’m disappointed in Todd Greenberg and the NRL and I’m very disappointed for the Queensland public.”

The Hall of Fame inductee played 353 games and represented New South Wales and Australia, while also winning five premierships.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images.