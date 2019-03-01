Glenn Maxwell: “The Ashes are a long way away for me personally”

Glenn Maxwell is trying to cement his spot in the upcoming ODI World Cup, and his performance earlier this week would suggest he is on track.

Maxwell scored 113 off 55 against India in the 20/20 on Thursday, with the Aussie’s winning by 7 wickets.

Speaking with Macquarie Sports Radio Drive, Maxwell said “silencing the Indian crowd isn’t the easiest thing to do, it was great to lift the trophy at the start of this tour and get a bit of confidence amongst the group.

After speculation this week as to whether Maxwell should be given a spot in the Australian Ashes side, Maxwell said, “the Ashes are a long way away for me personally. My soul focus right now is trying to put my name on that World Cup team sheet.”

Hear the full interview below.