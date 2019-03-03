Macquarie Sports Radio
Glenn Maxwell’s stunning form excites Darren Lehmann

4 hours ago
Darren Lehmann says Australian coach Justin Langer would be thrilled with Glenn Maxwell’s resurgent limited-overs form.

The 30-year-old scored 56 and 113* against India in the two-match T20 series and made 40 during Saturday’s first ODI in Hyderabad.

And the former Australian coach said it was “great to see” Maxwell in good form ahead of the World Cup in England later this year.

“We’re starting to get some clarity as to where (Langer) wants him to bat,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast.

“He’s in form and when he’s in form, you make the most of Glenn Maxwell.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

