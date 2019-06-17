‘God help the Broncos’: Glenn Lazarus SLAMS former club following heavy loss

Broncos legend Glenn Lazarus has slammed his former club, saying they would have struggled to win a reserve-grade game based on their performance over the weekend.

The Broncos were no match for Parramatta on Saturday night, losing 38-10 at Bankwest Stadium, leaving them with just five wins from 13 matches this season.

“I’m calling them the Rockhampton Broncos now because the way they played, they wouldn’t have won a game in the Intrust Super Cup,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio on Monday.

“It really disappoints me that the only real excuse the coach could come up with is they’re thinking about the (Origin) round.

“If that’s what he thinks is the problem, god help the Broncos for the rest of the year.”

