Gold Coast Suns coach Stuart Dew didn’t even watch the AFLX

The AFLX divided opinion to say the very least.

The controversial variation of Aussie Rules played as a pre-season tournament took place last night .

The format has been criticised for being an unnecessary injury risk and the 23, 828 crowd at Marvel Stadium is hardly a compelling argument for its future.

However, Gold Coast Suns coach Stuart Dew, who had three players in the competition, wasn’t too worried.

In fact, he told Weekend Afternoons’ Clinton Maynard and Sam Stove he didn’t even watch it as he was at a function.

