Golden point galore in Round 4

2 hours ago
Mark Levy and Mark Riddell

Round 4 of the NRL was an absolute cracker with three games going down to Golden Point. Penrith got over the line against the West Tigers, the Sea Eagles pipped the Rabbitohs and the Knights were able to beat the Dragons.

This is the first time in the NRL’s history with three golden point games in one round.

Piggy and Levy were speaking with Ray Hadley and Jamie Soward who both said the tight contests were the highlights of the weekend.

Even though Canterbury lost to the Storm, Ray Hadley believes that the Bulldogs having the building blocks to make something of this season.

The Canberra Raiders have put themselves in a great position by winning three out of four of their games after putting in a commanding performance against the NQ Cowboys. In contrast the Titans have lost four straight games, which is the worst start to a season in the clubs history.

