Gone: Carlton sacks coach Brendon Bolton

Carlton has sacked coach Brendon Bolton.

Following yesterday’s 41-point hammering at the hands of arch rival Essendon, senior Blues chiefs met on Monday morning to decide the embattled coach’s fate.

Blues CEO Cain Liddle, president Mark LoGiudice and Head of Football Brad Lloyd were all in attendance.

The players were told of the decision at 1pm.

Bolton won just four of his last 43 games as head coach.

Carlton remains anchored to the bottom of the ladder.