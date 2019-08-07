“Good on Ben”: Gaze throws support behind Ben Simmons

Australian Basketball legend Andrew Gaze has thrown his support behind Ben Simmons after he was refused entry to Melbourne’s Crown Casino.

The country’s highest-paid athlete was with a group of friends and was turned away, believing he was denied entry because he was racially profiled.

Speaking on Halftime with James Willis, Gaze believes more understanding needs to be made when discussing this issue of race.

“If this in fact did happen to Ben Simmons then good on him for calling it out.”

“Good on him for having the courage, because he is not a stupid man. He knows the attention he was going to get from making this statement, so good on him I believe.”

The NBA Champion says Simmons would not have gone to the trouble of causing this controversy if he did not feel persecuted.

“I am very confident, whether he misinterpreted the rules or not, Simmons would not have gone to that length without him believing he felt discriminated”

“There seems to be a strong narrative that this is pre-Madonna behaviour from Ben, but we need to be more aware of the situation.

We need a greater understanding of what has happened before we make a decision on it.”