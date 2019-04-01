Gould ‘doesn’t feel comfortable’ in Penrith role: Riddell

Mark Riddell says Gus Gould’s comments on his current role at Penrith don’t fill him with any great confidence.

Gould told Nine’s 100% Footy on Monday night he had a handshake agreement with Wayne Bennett to join the Panthers for the 2019 season, before he opted to sign with South Sydney.

Gould also denied a rift with current coach Ivan Cleary as pressure intensifies on the club.

But Riddell wasn’t convinced with Gould’s comments, questioning the status of his role at Penrith.

“I wouldn’t think Gus feels comfortable doing what he’s doing at Penrith,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“Whatever anyone says, he’s done a tremendous job at that club rebuilding their junior talent base.

“They’ve got a great, young, junior base to draw from and you can see them filtering through the first-grade side.

“But hearing those comments then, I’m not sure what Gus is thinking moving forward with that role.”

