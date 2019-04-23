Gould made the Panthers a better club: Levy

Mark Levy says the departing Phil Gould has put the Panthers in a good position.

It was announced yesterday Gould’s position at the club “had been made redundant” and he would depart immediately.

But despite complaints from fans, Levy told Macquarie Sports Radio he should be lauded for his contribution to the Sydney-based club.

“Panthers fans need to cast their eye back to when Phil Gould was appointed general manager of football,” he said.

“They’ve got to remember those dark times they were in (before he arrived) when they’re thinking about not winning a premiership.

“He’s put the club in a position to play finals football and now it’s up to coach Ivan Cleary to get the club up and running.”

