‘Great Scott!’: The reason why Toby Greene’s Tribunal hearing was moved

The AFL community is at odds debating the decision to penalise GWS’s Toby Greene with a week for ‘Unreasonable or Unnecessary Contact to the Eye Region’ on Brisbane’s Lachie Neale.

The incident occurred after Greene was controversially let off at the Tribunal earlier in the week.

But the question of the day came after the AFL announced Monday that the hearing would be moved to Tuesday, with no explanation as to why.

A tip to Marko and Ox on Macquarie Sports Radio Drive suggested that the reason was that Neale will be called as a witness but was unavailable on Monday due to Brisbane’s Mad Monday celebrations.

“I reckon he would have been a better witness today,” Ox said.

“He rocks up in his batman outfit… how’d you get here Lachie? The bat mobile.”

