Greatest coaches and celeb sightings!

Last night two of the greatest coaches of the modern era, Steve Hansen and Eddie Jones, locked horns at the Rugby World Cup with Jones and his Englishmen claiming victory. So off the back of this Julian King and co-host Brad Hardie wanted to know, who are the greatest coaches of all time? And what made them so great?

Guests include:

Fox Sports commentator and Former MotoGP rider Chris Vermeuleun previewed today’s qualifiers at Phillip Island and gave us an insight into just how difficult it is to ride in awful conditions

Former Australian coach and current Brisbane Heat coach Darren Lehmann previewed this afternoons T20 match between Australia and Sri Lanka and gave his ‘obvious choice’ to who should captain Australia after Tim Paine

Host of the Punt Return Podcast Josh Wye caught us up on all that’s happened in the world of the NFL over the past week and was all praise for the surprising San Francisco 49ers

Jon Thomson was live from the Gold Coast 600 to keep us up to date with all the action

Former Sydney Kings captain Brad Rosen reviewed Saturday nights action in the NBL and previewed the rest of the round

Shane McIness was live from Phillip Island to set the scene for the MotoGP