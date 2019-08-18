‘Greatest sporting rivalries’

A mixture of laughter and analysis proved to be another great Sunday Morning with Hosts Julian King, Jamie Soward and Brad Hardie.

We spoke with pace-man Trent Copeland who shared his reactions to the heroics of Steve Smith and defended the actions of Jofra Archer and Jos Butler. Jamie Soward gave us his lowdown on the week in League and puts a red pen through the premiership hopes of the South Sydney Rabbitohs and we crossed to Rhys Weston who unpacked another couple of big days from the EPL.

Brad Hardie gave us some insight into the renaissance of the Brisbane Lions and Phil Waugh depressingly analysed the Wallabies awful loss to the All Blacks. Larrry Canning spoke about the brilliance of Justin Thomas who seems sure to win the BMW Championship and former Sydney Kings Coach Brad Rosen ran his eye over the Boomers thrilling win over Canada.