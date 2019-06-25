Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Greek Freak: Giannis Antetokounmpo wins..

Greek Freak: Giannis Antetokounmpo wins NBA MVP

6 hours ago
Macquarie Sports Radio News
MVPNBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 2018/19 NBA Most Valuable Player, trumping James Harden and others to win the league’s highest individual honour.

The Milwaukee Bucks star led his team to become the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and his efforts were instrumental in the team’s regular season success.

Antetokounmpo becomes only the second Bucks player to win the MVP award after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who was named MVP on six occasions: three with the Bucks, and three times with the Lakers.

The 24-year old averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game across the 2019 NBA Season.

Macquarie Sports Radio News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83