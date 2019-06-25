Greek Freak: Giannis Antetokounmpo wins NBA MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 2018/19 NBA Most Valuable Player, trumping James Harden and others to win the league’s highest individual honour.

The Milwaukee Bucks star led his team to become the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and his efforts were instrumental in the team’s regular season success.

Antetokounmpo becomes only the second Bucks player to win the MVP award after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who was named MVP on six occasions: three with the Bucks, and three times with the Lakers.

The 24-year old averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game across the 2019 NBA Season.