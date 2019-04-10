Greg Alexander calls for harsher penalties on punching

Rugby League legend Greg Alexander has called for harsher penalties for punching depending on the severity of the injury to the victim.

‘Brandy’ believes there is no place in the game for striking and says the new rules on punching in the NRL have been a successful deterrent so far.

The rules were brought into the spotlight last year when Storm centre Curtis Scott hit out at Manly back Dylan Walker fracturing his eye socket after the violent scuffle.

Scott was subsequently sent off and handed a two-game ban, while Walker spent a month on the sidelines recovering from the injury.

Alexander says punishments should be heavier if the victim spends a lengthy period on the sidelines.

“I guess it depends on what the base load is (in regards) to punching, I know you’re in trouble if you punch someone,” Alexander said.

“Once they made that law, I don’t think there’s been many punches thrown, you see teams and players come together, there’s a lot of grabbing and pushing, that deterred the players knowing if they threw a punch they’d be sent off.

“If they do throw a punch and they injure that player, I have no problem with the NRL increasing the ban because of the injury occurred to the player that was punched, I think that’s right.

“If someone sticks their arm out and catches someone with a head high tackle and if he breaks his jaw or breaks his nose, well I think there’s every right to lean on the punishment a bit heavier.”

Alexander played 275 First Grade games for both Penrith and the Warriors in a 16-year career, while he also represented New South Wales and Australia.

