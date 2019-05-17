Greg Alexander concedes it’s do or die for Panthers

NRL legend Greg Alexander says it’s do or die for Penrith tonight when they host the Warriors at the foot of the mountains in their round ten clash.

For the Panthers, it’s been a season to forget with off-field scandals, board issues, form and injuries rocking the powerhouse club.

It’s left them sitting in second last on the table with just two wins from nine games to start 2019, despite high expectations being placed on them by a number of experts and former players.

Brandy told Halftime they’ve got it all to play for tonight.

“It is getting to that stage isn’t it?” Alexander said.

“Someone did point out one of the final eight stats that if you come into round 11 and have only won two games you do not make the finals.

“It’s getting very tight where you can only drop another couple of games and over the rest of the season and with about 14 games to go it’s highly unlikely.

“They need to win, they’re at home, I would think it’d be a much better showing than what they’ve produced in the last few weeks.

“A couple of poor performances, but it’s hard to point your finger on exactly what’s going on.”

Alexander played 275 First Grade games for both Penrith and the Warriors in a 16-year career, while he also represented New South Wales and Australia.

