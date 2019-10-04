Greg Alexander: “I’ve never experienced a feeling like that, ever”

Greg Alexander has done a lot in his Rugby League career.

Won a Premiership, played State of Origin for New South Wales, gone on Kangaroo tours.

There was one thing he’d not only never experienced, but never even imagined.

It was the feeling he would get when James Tedesco scored a last minute try to win an Origin series for New South Wales.

James Tedesco: Match-winner

Man of the Match

Player of the Series This one will be in the Origin hype videos forever.

Alexander is Chief Selector for the Blues and was sitting in the coaches box during Origin 3 this year when Tedesco broke Queensland’s hearts.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio as part of the Heroes segment, the man they call “Brandy” detailed how he was feeling when the NSW fullback crossed the line.

“I was [screaming uncontrollably]. I was out of control,” Alexander said.

“I started the Origin series as Wayne Bennett, sitting in the box very unemotional.

“I finished as Craig Bellamy, jumping up and down going berserk.

“I’ve never experienced a feeling like that, ever.

“In my entire Rugby League career, I could never imagine that happening.

“I thought we were gone.

“I thought we’re gone, we’ve fallen apart in the final 15 minutes. [Queensland] have got us.

“If we go to Golden Point, we’re out on our feet. We’ve got no energy left.”

