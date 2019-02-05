Greg Chappell “ran out of fight” to continue as Australian selector

Ian Chappell has shed some light on brother Greg Chappell’s decision to walk away from Australian cricket.

It was announced last week the 70-year-old won’t seek to renew his contract as selector when it expires after the Ashes, having been part of the governing body for over 30 years.

“Basically, he just ran out of fight,” Ian Chappell told Breakfast.

“He’s probably looking to do a few others things in life and perhaps relax a bit more than he has been lately.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview