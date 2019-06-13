Greg Davis confident Queensland will secure 2032 Olympics hosting rights

Courier Mail sports reporter Greg Davis says Queensland are a good chance to secure hosting rights for the 2032 Olympic Games.

Following Gold Coast’s successful hosting of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, south-east Queensland have put their hands up to host the coveted event.

Australian Olympic Committee president and IOC member John Coates recently said Queensland was a “real possibility” to win hosting rights 32 years after Sydney successfully staged the event.

Davis told Macquarie Sports Radio the practicality of staging the event across the state made it an enticing option for the International Olympic Committee.

“The Olympics are such a finical strain on cities so they want a safe pair of hands,” he said.

“I think South-East Queensland is a safe pair of hands and I don’t think we’re going to have a lot of cities bidding against us.

“The next two Olympics after Tokyo are in Paris or LA and they didn’t have any rivals.

“If we put our hand up, we’ll get it.”

