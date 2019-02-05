Greg Growden slams Rugby Australia over Stephen Larkham sacking

ESPN Scrum Rugby writer Greg Growden says the decision by Rugby Australia to punt Stephen Larkham as Attack Coach is farcical.

It was announced on Monday that Stephen Larkham would be taking up a new role as National High Performance Coach Advisor this year.

Larkham was appointed as one of Michael Cheika’s assistant in 2015, but after a tumultuous 12 months for Australian Rugby the Wallabies Head Coach made the decision to oust Larkham.

It was well noted Cheika and Larkham did not see eye to see on the Wallabies attacking strategies with the tension between the two an ongoing feature of the national set up.

Growden says the move was inevitable.

“It is a horrible situation here because there has been major dramas within that coaching fraternity for quite a while,” Growden said.

“It was obvious that Stephen Larkham was on the outer and have a look at what they’ve done, they’ve moved him aside.

“Yet again Rugby Australia can’t pay someone out and that is the reason why Michael Cheika is still Australian coach, they could not pay him out.

“Forgot all the theatrics and carry on, this at the crux of the whole situation.

“You had this ridiculous press release yesterday where Stephen Larkham says that he can’t work with Michael Cheika.

“So why do you point him as one of the leading coaches bringing up all the kids, it defies description.

“What does Stephen Larkham really think if that’s what being said in an official press release?”

The former star flyhalf and World Rugby Hall of Fame inductee’s new position will revolve around coaching and mentoring across the Australian Sevens program, Junior Wallabies, State U20s Academies and Wallaroos.

The decision comes after the national team won just four of 13 Tests in 2018.

The Wallabies averaged just 19.2 points per game throughout their horror International season.

It now leave the Wallabies without an Attack Coach eight months out from the World Cup.

